1 Realistic Free-Agent Signing to Fix Every MLB Team's Biggest Roster Hole

1 of 6

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

The Orioles have already added one veteran arm to their young pitching staff, signing Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10 million deal. However, the team is still lacking a proven ace-caliber starter to anchor its staff while it waits on the development of Grayson Rodriguez, and Eovaldi is capable of providing that front-line presence.

Boston Red Sox: C Omar Narváez

With Willson Contreras and Christian Vázquez both signed in free agency and Sean Murphy no longer available via trade, the list of available catching options is rapidly shrinking. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox are a safe bet to add someone. Narváez, an All-Star in 2021, is the best remaining option in free agency.

New York Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón

The Yankees made the big move to bring back slugger Aaron Judge, but they have yet to do anything to improve on last year's roster. There are not many free agents left who truly move the needle, but Rodón is one of them. He would be a clear upgrade over Jameson Taillon while slotting in alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas in the rotation, pushing Domingo Germán to a swingman role.

Tampa Bay Rays: 1B Brandon Belt

After trading Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Rays are searching for a left-handed hitter who can fit at first base, designated hitter or in the outfield. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times identified Belt as one hypothetical fit, and while the 34-year-old had a down year in 2022, he logged a 160 OPS+ with a career-high 29 home runs in 2021.

Toronto Blue Jays: DH Matt Carpenter

The Blue Jays are another team searching for a left-handed bat, with infielder Cavan Biggio and recently signed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier the only lefty bats who are currently locks for a spot on the roster. Carpenter enjoyed a career renaissance in a part-time role with the Yankees last year, and he would give the team some power off the bench and another DH option.