Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears.

At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke taking over as the starter, the team has gone 6-1-1.

Suffice to say, Washington has already made it clear that Heinicke, 29, will remain the starter going forward.

"We're going to go with Taylor, and we'll work Carson back in and see where Carson is in terms of if he's ready to be the backup, then we'll go from there," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters in late November.

When asked further why he was making that decision, Rivera answered simply: "Winning."

The 29-year-old Wentz struggled in his six starts this season, throwing for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.1 percent of his passes and taking 23 sacks.

Contrast that to Heinicke, who in his seven starts has only thrown for 1,444 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 61.8 percent of his passes, but has only taken 14 sacks.

"I get it, I get it. It's part of the business," Wentz told reporters in late November regarding Rivera naming Heinicke the starter going forward. "I totally understand where we are at as a team and everything else. Obviously, as a competitor, you want to be out there. ... But at the same time, I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I've been happy to see him succeed in what he's been able to do."

For Washington, it's simple—why mess with a good thing? The Commanders (7-5-1) are the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, with key matchups against the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys looming.

It's a tough stretch to close out the season, and it's no surprise that they'll be sticking with Heinicke to guide them through it.