Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Not Expected to Be Suspended for Bumping Ref vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly expected to receive a "big" fine but is unlikely to be suspended for bumping into an official during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the league could change its mind about a suspension, but it is not under consideration at this time. Jeudy was not flagged or ejected despite removing his helmet, screaming and bumping into an official in the second quarter.

Florio noted people within the NFL were "stunned" Jeudy did not face punishment. In October, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez was ejected for merely bumping into an official during a fracas.

Jeudy's actions were far more objectionable, as he was not engaged in any altercation with an opposing player and actively sought out the official to express his dismay.

"On that certain play, I got held, so I was just frustrated," Jeudy told reporters. "We didn't have things going, so I was just out there playing with frustration and wanted to make a play for my team. I've got to know how to control my anger and go on from there."

The third-year wideout would move on to have the most productive game of his NFL career, catching eight passes for 73 yards and three touchdowns.

It's very possible Jeudy won't be able to keep the momentum going next week against the Arizona Cardinals if the NFL decides it wants to set an example. That said, for now, it appears he's escaped major punishment.