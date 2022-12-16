Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week."

The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked the Broncos' fifth straight defeat and ninth in 10 games.

The 2022 season has been nothing short of a nightmare for Wilson, who came to Denver in March with plans of turning the Broncos into Super Bowl contenders. Instead, he has looked nothing like the Super Bowl winner and nine-time Pro Bowler who built a Hall of Fame résumé with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson has thrown for 2,805 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions, putting up numbers that compare unfavorably to the Broncos' starter last season, Teddy Bridgewater.

Since Denver gave up one first- and one second-round pick in each of 2022 and 2023 among other assets to acquire the Wisconsin product, it's one of the most shocking failures in recent NFL history.

"I've got to find ways to make more plays for us,'' Wilson told reporters in November. "More touchdowns. It's something you continue to work toward every day. ... I've been down before. It doesn't mean we can't come out on the other end of it all."

The Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien in Wilson's absence. The 26-year-old started Denver's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, throwing for 225 yards with an interception in a 16-9 loss.