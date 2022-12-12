49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return During Regular Season After Injury vs. Bucs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a chance to return to the field sooner than expected after his scary injury in Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Samuel suffered an MCL sprain in his knee as well as an ankle sprain, but the team expects him to be back at some point during the regular season.

The 26-year-old has caught 54 passes for 612 yards and two touchdowns. He's also rushed for 228 yards and three more scores on 41 carries.

On Sunday, Samuel went down on a three-yard run with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter of his team's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area set the scene.

He was carted off the field and greeted by many of his teammates as he left.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Samuel's status, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network providing context.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also cited a source who said the injury was nothing major.

In 2021, Samuel was one of the most productive players in all of football, amassing 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. His efforts helped guide the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

The former South Carolina star parlayed that campaign into a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

Samuel hasn't been as productive in 2022, but he's still done plenty for the first-place 49ers and will be sorely missed. He was notably enjoying an excellent game with 64 total yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay before departing.

The 49ers don't have a shortage of options even without Samuel. Running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle could see more usage. Brandon Aiyuk should now be the team's No. 1 wide receiver while Samuel is out.

Wideouts Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud III could see more opportunities as well.