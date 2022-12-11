Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game.

The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.

In the event his injury ends up being as significant as it looked, fantasy football players with Samuel rostered may be looking to find a replacement option for the looming playoff weeks.

Houston Texans wideout Chris Moore is going to be on a lot of fantasy radars after lighting up the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to the tune of 10 receptions for 124 yards. In PPR formats, it was Moore's third double-digit performance in the past six weeks.

Part of his big performance, of course, were the absences of Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks. If both, or either, are out of action next week, Moore could be a fascinating sleeper to add.

If Zay Jones is still available in your league, he's an even safer bet than Moore. Jones has now posted 20 or more fantasy points in two of the past three weeks, has exceeded 20 points three times in total and has notched double-digit outlays six times.

Trevor Lawrence is slowly coming into his own, and Jones appears to be one of the beneficiaries as the season progresses.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is an interesting option after catching eight passes for 114 yards on Sunday, his ninth double-digit point total of the season and the seventh time in his past eight games that he's scored double-digit points for fantasy owners.

Peoples-Jones has a moderate upside given the presence of Amari Cooper, but he's quietly offered some consistent production this season.

Finally, consider Richie James. The New York Giants have basically no good receivers, and James has posted double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats in three of the past four weeks. It's risky given that the New York passing game doesn't inspire much confidence, but James has seemed to carve out a role for himself.

No matter who you add, they won't replace Samuel. Few players can. But you can at least potentially tread some water at the position.