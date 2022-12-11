AEW's Tony Khan Announces Ring of Honor Weekly TV Shows Will Stream on HonorClub

Emma McIntyre

AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan says ROH's weekly TV program will be broadcast on the HonorClub streaming platform starting in 2023.

Khan made the announcement Saturday during his press conference after the Final Battle pay-per-view.

Since acquiring ROH in March, Khan has regularly featured the promotion on AEW programming. That decision has been controversial, with some feeling the ROH push has watered down the AEW product—particularly its championships.

Khan pushed back on criticisms of ROH being on AEW, saying he's found the criticisms "amusing." With that said, with ROH starting its weekly programming in the coming months, it's probably fair to expect a more focused version of AEW Dynamite moving forward.

HonorClub will cost $9.99 per month and include the entire library of Ring of Honor content, which dates back to 2002. The likes of CM Punk, Brian Danielson and Seth Rollins cut their teeth in the ROH brand, which should give HonorClub plenty of value for wrestling obsessives. Current pay-per-views will be made available 90 days after their airing.

No date has been announced for the launch of ROH's new weekly show. Khan was shopping around hoping to land a television deal, but the relaunch of HonorClub seems like a strong compromise.

