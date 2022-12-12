Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of the Latest NBA Trade Rumors

1 of 5

The Cam Reddish experiment has not gone well for the New York Knicks, although blame cannot be placed entirely on either side.

After spending last season in and out of the rotation following a trade from the Atlanta Hawks, an opening night win where Reddish dropped 22 points looked like brighter days were ahead.

While there have been some positive moments for the 23-year-old, Reddish once again finds himself out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

If the Knicks aren't going to play Reddish, there's little reason to keep the fourth-year pro, especially since he'll become a restricted free agent this offseason. Opponents know this, which has generated some recent buzz around him.

As SNY's Ian Begley wrote, "Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span. It's worth noting that the Lakers and Knicks talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete."

Potential has long been the biggest draw to Reddish ever since his days at Duke, and we've seen the Paul George-esque flashes in his game. Injuries and an inconsistent role have ultimately doomed Reddish's ability to reach said potential, however, and he'll likely need regular minutes on a rebuilding team to reach his ceiling.

While it's entirely believable that veteran squads like the Lakers, Heat and Bucks would want a young, two-way wing to add to their rotation, Reddish doesn't project as a good fit for any of them. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic would be far better destinations.

Fact or Fiction: Fact that Reddish is drawing interest, though going to a rebuilding franchise would be best.