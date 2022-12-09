Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Investigation of Commanders' Daniel Snyder 'Politically Biased'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones criticized what he called a "politically biased" congressional investigation into Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

During an appearance Friday on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece, Jones said lawmakers had an ax to grind and that the report "doesn't even come out if the Republicans were in Congress":

"It's that stupid. My point is there is biasness all the way through. There are stories behind the stories. The facts are that Mr. Snyder's minority partners really went out a long way to try and make him sell. He ended up buying them out. But a lot of this is that.

"A lot of the testimony I was involved first-hand. I was among the handful of owners that looked at all of the transcripts. That looked at all of the messages. That looked at all of the data. This attorney is on a campaign to stop having settlements. When you have workplace settlements that's another issue. But that's part of why this has the front that it has."

On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released its report after investigating the Commanders' workplace culture. The inquiry included a series of interviews and depositions. Former team employees and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were among those the committee reached out to.

Through the investigation, the committee said it found "sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct pervaded the Commanders workplace, perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by the Team's owner."

The House members contend Snyder "also obstructed the Committee's inquiry" and "failed to provide full and complete testimony" during his private deposition.

The Republican Oversight Committee issued a response to the report, arguing it "has been an egregious waste of taxpayer-funded resources."

Republicans also attempted to connect the investigation with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' interest in potentially purchasing the Commanders.

The franchise came under significant scrutiny after a pair of Washington Post investigations outlined allegations of misconduct and harassment toward female employees. Bezos owns the Washington Post, and Republicans claimed there was a coordinated effort to force Snyder out and pave the way for Bezos to own the Commanders.

The House Committee's report came more than one year after the NFL announced the findings of an independent investigation led by Beth Wilkinson in July 2021:

"Based on Wilkinson's review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

The Commanders were fined $10 million and Snyder no longer maintained day-to-day control of the organization in the wake of the Wilkinson investigation.

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported in October there was "a growing consensus around the league that, despite news releases to the contrary, the Commanders have struggled to establish a more inclusive culture."

The report also called into question how much power Snyder had truly relinquished behind the scenes.