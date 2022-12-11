The 5 Best Opponents for Teofimo Lopez's Next Fight

0 of 5

Welcome to "The Takeover," Part II.

Brash Brooklyn-born slugger Teofimo Lopez, whose self-dubbed nickname declared an intent to upset the sport's competitive establishment, is back in the building.

The former three-belt lightweight champion had fought just twice since wresting 135-pound glory from Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020, losing his stash of jewelry to George Kambosos Jr. in his first defense and spending much of the immediate aftermath aboard the conspiracy train suggesting he was done in by a scheme to elevate another fighter.

He exited long enough to stop Pedro Campa in seven rounds four months ago in Las Vegas and has announced a new mission to establish a belt-copping foothold at 140 pounds.

A more significant step was taken on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, where he headlined an ESPN-televised show with a split-decision defeat of streaking Sandor Martin, who'd not lost since 2017 in a streak that included a decision over four-division champ Mikey Garcia labeled 2021's top upset by BoxingScene.

It's a return that's piqued the curiosity of would-be foes at and around the junior welterweight/super lightweight class, and the B/R combat sports team used the opportunity to create a list of fighters who'd make the best opponents for Lopez's next appearance, which would, in theory, come sometime in the first half of 2023.

