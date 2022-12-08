Seahawks' Geno Smith on Adversity: 'My Tough Times Would Be a Dream to Someone Else'

Harry How/Getty Images

Geno Smith spent the previous seven years in the NFL as a journeyman backup quarterback for the New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

But when asked on Thursday if that time was frustrating for him, he instead offered some perspective.

"My tough times would be a dream to someone else," he told reporters.

Smith has been a revelation in the 2022 season, throwing for 3,169 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing a league-leading 72.7 percent of his passes. The Seahawks, in turn, are 7-5 and in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The 32-year-old has faced his fair share of adversity to get to this point. But he's trying to keep it all in perspective.