    Seahawks' Geno Smith on Adversity: 'My Tough Times Would Be a Dream to Someone Else'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 8, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks scrambles out of the pocket during a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Geno Smith spent the previous seven years in the NFL as a journeyman backup quarterback for the New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

    But when asked on Thursday if that time was frustrating for him, he instead offered some perspective.

    "My tough times would be a dream to someone else," he told reporters.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The way Geno Smith has carried himself all season, showing humility during a dream professional season and never lamenting having to wait this long for this chance has been inspiring. <br><br>So much respect for him. <a href="https://t.co/md2CKraCCb">https://t.co/md2CKraCCb</a>

    Smith has been a revelation in the 2022 season, throwing for 3,169 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing a league-leading 72.7 percent of his passes. The Seahawks, in turn, are 7-5 and in the hunt for a playoff berth.

    The 32-year-old has faced his fair share of adversity to get to this point. But he's trying to keep it all in perspective.

