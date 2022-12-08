Warriors' Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting 5 with Michael Jordan, More

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

So what is Stephen Curry's all-time starting five?

The Golden State Warriors star point guard was asked to pick the four players from NBA history who would join him in the ideal starting lineup during an interview with Sports Illustrated, and he went with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Shaquille O'Neal.

"I'm at PG. I'm going with Magic—we'll play hybrid guards," he said. "You got Jordan. You got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball. And you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that's a solid lineup I think."

While that's a lot of talent to share one basketball, a lot of the skill sets do mesh nicely.

Curry and Johnson would keep the ball moving. Curry and Nowitzki would space the floor. Shaq would dominate the paint and give both Curry and Jordan a solid pick-and-roll partner. Jordan, being Jordan, would give the team that isolation scorer for when the play broke down or the team needed a huge bucket in crunch time. Johnson, Curry and Jordan could push the pace in transition.

It would be fun to watch. And basically impossible to play against.