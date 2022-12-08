NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints.

