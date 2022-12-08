NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."

It is a testament to just how dire the Rams' quarterback situation is at this point that Mayfield may take the field just days after joining the team ahead of a Week 14 game.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters "there's a good chance" Matthew Stafford will not play again this season after suffering a spinal cord contusion. He last played during a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Rams have since turned to Wolford and Bryce Perkins during losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles may be the reigning Super Bowl champions, but it has lost six in a row and is an ugly 3-9 on the campaign. Making matters worse is the fact its first-round pick goes to the Detroit Lions, so it won't even benefit long-term from such a disappointing season.

Things haven't gone according to plan for Mayfield this season either.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games, and he was available because the Carolina Panthers released him.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported he asked to be released when the team informed him he was going to be third on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

Consistency has not been a hallmark of Mayfield's career, but he did throw 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2020 for the Cleveland Browns and has a much more established track record than Wolford and Perkins.

There isn't much for the Rams to lose at this point, and they may see what they have in the Oklahoma product as soon as Thursday.