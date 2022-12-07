Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Jefferson Top 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Voting Results Update

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill's former quarterback is looking up at his current one in Pro Bowl voting.

Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa paces early results, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce make up the rest of the top five:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.