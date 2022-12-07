X

    Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Jefferson Top 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Voting Results Update

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up during pregame against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Tyreek Hill's former quarterback is looking up at his current one in Pro Bowl voting.

    Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa paces early results, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce make up the rest of the top five:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Top five Pro-Bowl vote getters for this season so far, per the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/89ok1C9e00">pic.twitter.com/89ok1C9e00</a>

