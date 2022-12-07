Terrell Owens Says He Told 49ers He's 'Definitely Available' If SF Needs a WR

Terrell Owens Says He Told 49ers He's 'Definitely Available' If SF Needs a WRDecember 7, 2022
Terrell Owens knows just the guy who can help the San Francisco 49ers if they're looking for a wide receiver.
Owens said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game he's "definitely available":
Terrell Owens' message to the 49ers:<br><br>"If you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Third down, red zone – trust me – I’m a very valuable asset. … I’ve already reached out to Jed York and told him, ‘If you need somebody, I’m definitely available.'"<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MorningRoast957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MorningRoast957</a>)
Terrell Owens' made one last plea to the 49ers before signing off:<br><br>"Y'all still let those Niners know, man. I'm ready, man. All I want is an opportunity, man. That's all I ever wanted."<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MorningRoast957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MorningRoast957</a>)
The six-time Pro Bowler isn't wrong in that he's "definitely available," but it's safe to say he definitely won't step onto an NFL field again.
Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 and has been out of the league long enough to get enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's also celebrating his 49th birthday, so he'd be the oldest player in the history of the NFL. George Blanda was 48 when he retired.
Owens is a 49ers legend and one of the most prolific pass-catchers of all time. He ranks eighth in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving yards (15,934).
The former Niners star remains in great shape too.
But the ship sailed long ago on an Owens comeback in the NFL.