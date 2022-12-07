Terrell Owens Says He Told 49ers He's 'Definitely Available' If SF Needs a WR

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Terrell Owens knows just the guy who can help the San Francisco 49ers if they're looking for a wide receiver.

Owens said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game he's "definitely available":

The six-time Pro Bowler isn't wrong in that he's "definitely available," but it's safe to say he definitely won't step onto an NFL field again.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 and has been out of the league long enough to get enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's also celebrating his 49th birthday, so he'd be the oldest player in the history of the NFL. George Blanda was 48 when he retired.

Owens is a 49ers legend and one of the most prolific pass-catchers of all time. He ranks eighth in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving yards (15,934).

The former Niners star remains in great shape too.

But the ship sailed long ago on an Owens comeback in the NFL.