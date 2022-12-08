Bulls Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

0 of 3

The Chicago Bulls are struggling.

Maybe a 10-14 start doesn't sound like a reason to pound the panic button, but there are reasons to believe the Bulls brass has at least glanced at said button a time or two.

This roster was constructed to win right now. That's a concern. The bigger issue, though, is the fact the Bulls owe a top-four protected pick to the Orlando Magic. If Chicago needs more blue-chip talent, then keeping that pick could become a top priority.

Having said all of that, though, it feels premature to tear this down. Maybe it won't once the NBA trade deadline rolls around in two months, but it does right now.

So, rather than weigh the merits of a hasty rebuild, we're instead identifying three potential trade targets who could help Chicago get things back on track.

