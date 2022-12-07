49ers' Shanahan: 'Way Outside Chance' Jimmy Garoppolo Plays in Playoffs After Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update to reporters Wednesday on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for a to-be-determined period of time with a left foot injury.

Shanahan said Garoppolo has a "way outside chance" to return late in the playoffs if the 49ers get that far.

Shanahan told reporters after his team's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4 that Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken left foot.

However, some brighter news emerged two days later when ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the 31-year-old didn't need surgery and could be back in up to eight weeks, putting him in line to return in the postseason:

It appeared Garoppolo's time in San Francisco was over last offseason, with the franchise handing the keys to Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

However, the 49ers couldn't find a trade partner, and the former New England Patriot was thrust into the starting role after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in Week 2.

He's fared quite well in this go-around leading the team, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns (four interceptions) and 7.9 yards per pass attempt. The 49ers have gone 7-3 in his starts.

In the interim, rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy has taken over. The former Iowa State star was the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He took over for Garoppolo during the Dolphins game and completed 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He will be QB1 for the time being, with Josh Johnson serving as the backup.

San Francisco is well-positioned for a playoff run. The 8-4 49ers are on a five-game winning streak and hold a one-game lead (and the head-to-head tiebreaker, at the moment) over the 7-5 Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West crown.

This year's postseason starts on Saturday, Jan. 14, but for now, the 49ers will welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into town on Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup.