Report: Cubs, Red Sox in Hunt to Host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Two of the most historic venues in all of sports are in the running to host the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic noted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are potential candidates for the annual event's next opening. It is scheduled to take place in Seattle in 2023, Arlington in 2024 and Philadelphia in 2026, making 2025 a possibility for Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Wrigley Field has hosted the All-Star Game three times, with the most recent coming 32 years ago in 1990.

Fenway has hosted the event three times as well, although the most recent came nine years after Wrigley's in 1999. That remains one of the most memorable All-Star Games in the sport's history, as Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Ken Griffey Jr. dazzled the fans at the Home Run Derby before hometown hero Pedro Martinez won the All-Star Game MVP.

There was also a tribute to Ted Williams and the unveiling of the All-Century Team.

Either ballpark would be a historic backdrop for the 2025 game, and this is not the first time Wrigley Field has been mentioned as a candidate. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in November that the Cubs were among the "leading candidates" to host the game that year.

On the field, the All-Star Game has largely been a one-sided show of late.

The American League has won nine consecutive matchups and is a dominant 21-3 since 1997. That record does not count the 2002 tie that led to the game deciding home-field advantage in the World Series for some time, which it no longer does.

The American League won the 2022 game in Dodger Stadium 3-2 behind home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton.