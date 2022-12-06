Willson Contreras Rumors: Cardinals 'Among Favorites' to Land Cubs FA Catcher

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly among the favorites to sign free-agent catcher Willson Contreras.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news as the free-agency period continues to heat up.

