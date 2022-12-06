X

    Willson Contreras Rumors: Cardinals 'Among Favorites' to Land Cubs FA Catcher

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Wilson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on October 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly among the favorites to sign free-agent catcher Willson Contreras.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news as the free-agency period continues to heat up.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.