Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He Enjoyed 'Every Minute' of Odell Beckham Jr.'s Visit

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Dallas Cowboys had a productive meeting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the eyes of team owner Jerry Jones.

"We had pretty extensive meetings," he said of Monday's visit on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). "We spent quite a bit of time together. I enjoyed every minute of it. We'll get back together today and see where we go from here. A lot of variables. It has to fit for both parties."

Jones expressed concern that the Cowboys haven't seen Beckham work out in person and said he was "not confident, at all" in signing the three-time Pro Bowler without some sort of workout. He hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL during the Super Bowl in February.

Still, Jones said the Cowboys have "got a good beat" on the torn ACL and what it might mean and are well aware of Beckham's playing resume. He contrasted the situation with the uncertainty teams often have with incoming rookies:

"It's not like a draft pick coming at you, we've got a lot of history here and you take a good look at everything. Not only the obvious, and that's his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this, we've got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed and that's when you see if you can make a deal or not."

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Beckham had visited with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before his trip to Dallas. Rapoport reported the Cowboys were "considered to be the favorite" but that the star wideout may not make a decision until the middle of the week.

Nobody knows what Jones and the team's representatives included in their pitch to Beckham, but they might have only needed to point to the last three weeks.

Dallas made an emphatic statement with a 40-3 drubbing of the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 20 before taking down the Giants on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys followed that with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in which they scored 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

At 9-3, Mike McCarthy's squad may not have the NFL's best record, but it is one of the strongest in the league. Among the reported finalists, the Cowboys might give Beckham his best shot at winning a second Super Bowl title.