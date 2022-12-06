TJ Dillashaw, Former Bantamweight Champion, Retires From UFC

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has retired from the company, his agent told ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Monday.

The 36-year-old last fought at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in a second-round TKO loss against current 135-pound titleholder Aljamain Sterling in the show's co-main event.

