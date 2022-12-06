X

    TJ Dillashaw, Former Bantamweight Champion, Retires From UFC

    Doric SamDecember 6, 2022

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 22: TJ Dillashaw returns to his corner after the first round of his UFC bantamweight championship fight against Aljamain Sterling during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has retired from the company, his agent told ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Monday.

    The 36-year-old last fought at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in a second-round TKO loss against current 135-pound titleholder Aljamain Sterling in the show's co-main event.

