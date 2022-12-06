Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers

1 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have stayed afloat even as they were forced to turn to veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett—who initially slotted in as a third-stringer behind both Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield when he signed in March—to start at quarterback for the first 11 games.

While Brissett shepherded the offense well for much of his QB1 tenure—leading a unit that ranks in the top-10 for both yardage and scoring—Cleveland only managed one win in seven tries between Weeks 4 and 11.

The Browns began turning a corner in Week 12, mounting a furious comeback to topple the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime. That win, coupled with a blowout 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans this past weekend, has Cleveland improbably positioned to reach the playoffs if it can cobble together a strong finish.

It helps that the organization had reinforcements arriving at an opportunistic time. The most notable being Watson, who finished serving an 11-game suspension last week and assumed the starting QB role in Week 13.

Although Watson didn’t look great in his debut against his former team, the Texans—completing a pedestrian 12 of 22 passing attempts for 131 yards and an interception—the three-time Pro Bowler should lift this offense to new heights once he finishes knocking the rust off.

Greg Newsome II, the team’s first-round pick last year and a starting cornerback, also returned from a two-game absence (hamstring) to help shut down Houston’s offense. Unfortunately the Browns did lose linebacker Sione Takitaki for the year to a torn ACL in the same game, hindering an already suspect defensive unit.

Cleveland will need its healthy defenders to come through plus get the Pro Bowl version of Watson if it wishes to navigate a rather difficult upcoming stretch—rated the 12th-toughest in the league—that starts with an away game against the surging Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

While they only have an estimated 9 percent chance of becoming one of the AFC’s seven playoff teams, the Browns do have the talent—especially on offense—to beat the odds.