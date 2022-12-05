X

    NFL Fans Troll Potential Baker Mayfield, Christian McCaffrey Reunion with 49ers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers hands the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey #22 during the second half of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    With Baker Mayfield officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, the question becomes where the veteran quarterback might end up.

    One possibility is the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo for the season already due to injuries. That has left the relatively unproven Brock Purdy atop the depth chart, so a veteran option like Mayfield—even if he has played poorly this season—would make sense.

    Certainly, NFL fans and reporters think so, though not with much confidence that Mayfield would improve San Fran's title odds or benefit former teammate Christian McCaffrey:

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    On Baker Mayfield: I imagine McCaffrey's input would be valued by the 49ers on this. Mayfield isn't a Shanahan-style QB and his personality sure doesn't seem to fit this locker room, but maybe worth a flyer.

    Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons

    But actually, there’s no way Baker Mayfield makes it to the 49ers on waivers, right? <br><br>…right?? <a href="https://t.co/wrKZB7MRVJ">pic.twitter.com/wrKZB7MRVJ</a>

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    Baker Mayfield to the 49ers would be 🍿<br><br>Reunite with CMC 😬<br>Teammates with Nick Bosa 😬

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Christian McCaffrey seeing Baker Mayfield walk into the 49ers facility <a href="https://t.co/TOipbXNHGO">pic.twitter.com/TOipbXNHGO</a>

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    Baker Mayfield already ruined CMC once this season, please don't let him do it again <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> <a href="https://t.co/ehPMntymUJ">https://t.co/ehPMntymUJ</a>

    FanDuel Casino @FanDuelCasino

    Christian McCaffrey when the 49ers sign Baker Mayfield <a href="https://t.co/rOtXACugR1">pic.twitter.com/rOtXACugR1</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Outsider Sports @OutsiderSports

    Christian McCaffrey watching Baker Mayfield walk into the <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> facility. <a href="https://t.co/ynLoZeRuHB">pic.twitter.com/ynLoZeRuHB</a>

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    At this point I've given up trying to predict what kind of performance you'll get from Baker Mayfield, but I'd absolutely tune in to see what Kyle Shanahan could make of him.

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    The most obvious answer here is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Niners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Niners</a> are interested in Baker Mayfield. Who was much better in Cleveland than his detractors want to admit. This is going to be fascinating.

    Mayfield, 27, was poor in Carolina, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts (seven overall appearances), completing just 57.8 percent of his passes while taking 19 sacks. He was ultimately benched for P.J. Walker.

    He doesn't offer the ideal resume, in other words, though the 49ers are running out of options. It's a potential marriage that makes sense, in other words, despite the red flags.

