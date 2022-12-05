NFL Fans Troll Potential Baker Mayfield, Christian McCaffrey Reunion with 49ers

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

With Baker Mayfield officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, the question becomes where the veteran quarterback might end up.

One possibility is the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo for the season already due to injuries. That has left the relatively unproven Brock Purdy atop the depth chart, so a veteran option like Mayfield—even if he has played poorly this season—would make sense.

Certainly, NFL fans and reporters think so, though not with much confidence that Mayfield would improve San Fran's title odds or benefit former teammate Christian McCaffrey:

Mayfield, 27, was poor in Carolina, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts (seven overall appearances), completing just 57.8 percent of his passes while taking 19 sacks. He was ultimately benched for P.J. Walker.

He doesn't offer the ideal resume, in other words, though the 49ers are running out of options. It's a potential marriage that makes sense, in other words, despite the red flags.