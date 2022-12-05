Cowboys Deemed 'Scary Good' by Twitter During 33-Point 4th Quarter in Win over Colts

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It took a few quarters, but the Dallas Cowboys reaffirmed their title credentials with a 54-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at home at AT&T Stadium.

The final score isn't reflective of how the game unfolded yet somehow accurately encapsulated the gulf between the two opponents.

Dallas led by just two points heading into the fourth quarter, but the complexion of the game changed in a matter of minutes. Dak Prescott hit Michael Gallup for their second touchdown connection of the night at the 13:52 mark, and Malik Hooker returned a fumble for a touchdown on the very next play from scrimmage to put his team ahead 34-19.

Cowboys fans have encountered plenty of false dawns since the franchise's last Super Bowl title in 1996. A game like this, however, makes you think this year could be different.

Dallas sleepwalked through three quarters, yet it only took a few possessions for Mike McCarthy's squad to hit the gas and leave the Colts in its dust. Good teams manage to find a way to win when they aren't at their best, and the great ones flip a switch like the Cowboys did.

When the dust cleared in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had forced four turnovers and dropped 33 unanswered points.

Prescott finished 20-of-30 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. CeeDee Lamb (five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown) was the team's leading receiver, while Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 168 yards and three scores on the ground.

The Cowboys play the Houston Texans in Week 14. Houston owns the NFL's worst record (1-10-1) and is coming off a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns in which it allowed two defensive touchdowns and gained 283 yards.

What's the record for the biggest opening spread in NFL history? The Cowboys versus the Texans might approach that mark.