    Cowboys Deemed 'Scary Good' by Twitter During 33-Point 4th Quarter in Win over Colts

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys after a touchdown in the second quarter of a game Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    It took a few quarters, but the Dallas Cowboys reaffirmed their title credentials with a 54-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at home at AT&T Stadium.

    The final score isn't reflective of how the game unfolded yet somehow accurately encapsulated the gulf between the two opponents.

    Dallas led by just two points heading into the fourth quarter, but the complexion of the game changed in a matter of minutes. Dak Prescott hit Michael Gallup for their second touchdown connection of the night at the 13:52 mark, and Malik Hooker returned a fumble for a touchdown on the very next play from scrimmage to put his team ahead 34-19.

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    The SCOOP and SCORE! Touchdown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsDAL</a> on NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a>. <a href="https://t.co/fQGDQo9IF2">pic.twitter.com/fQGDQo9IF2</a>

    Cowboys fans have encountered plenty of false dawns since the franchise's last Super Bowl title in 1996. A game like this, however, makes you think this year could be different.

    Dallas sleepwalked through three quarters, yet it only took a few possessions for Mike McCarthy's squad to hit the gas and leave the Colts in its dust. Good teams manage to find a way to win when they aren't at their best, and the great ones flip a switch like the Cowboys did.

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Dallas is scary good

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    The Cowboys are well on their way to 9-3. With the Texans and Jaguars next on the schedule, they almost certainly will be 11-3 when they get their rematch with the Eagles in Dallas on Christmas Eve. And by then, they might have Tyron Smith back in the lineup.<br><br>Take notice, NFC.

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Exactly.<br><br>Even on an off day the Cowboys can destroy a lot of NFL teams. That is wild. <a href="https://t.co/9azY4SS9WX">https://t.co/9azY4SS9WX</a>

    Tony Grossi @TonyGrossi

    Cowboys defense is good. Beware NFC. Jimmy G injury a game changer.

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    The Cowboys played with their food for 2.5 quarters, and still will end up hanging a 40-burger on Indianapolis to win by three scores.

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    The Cowboys have eight games with 40 or more points since the start of last season, two more than any other team in that span. The Chiefs have six. It’s their third game with 40 this season, tied for their fourth most in a single-season in team history.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    It was 21-19 Dallas. It’s now 47-19. This feels like a college game ending between a super strong team and a bottom dweller.

    Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion

    Should the Cowboys be starting Cooper Rush?<br><br>Ahhh good times.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Cowboys scoring ANOTHER TD on the Colts 😅 <a href="https://t.co/80QBuNXdZq">pic.twitter.com/80QBuNXdZq</a>

    When the dust cleared in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had forced four turnovers and dropped 33 unanswered points.

    Prescott finished 20-of-30 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. CeeDee Lamb (five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown) was the team's leading receiver, while Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 168 yards and three scores on the ground.

    The Cowboys play the Houston Texans in Week 14. Houston owns the NFL's worst record (1-10-1) and is coming off a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns in which it allowed two defensive touchdowns and gained 283 yards.

    What's the record for the biggest opening spread in NFL history? The Cowboys versus the Texans might approach that mark.

