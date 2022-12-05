Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets He 'Will Return to Greatness' Ahead of Cowboys Visit

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a pledge to his son as he inches closer toward his return to the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowler tweeted Sunday he "WILL return to greatness" and wrote to his son, Zydn, "I gotta have u see this."

Beckham is in the middle of his free agency tour. He met with representatives from the New York Giants on Thursday before visiting with the Buffalo Bills. On Monday, he'll see officials from the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys are "considered to be the favorite" but that he won't make any decisions Monday. Instead, the 30-year-old will weigh all of the options with his family and could come to a ruling "by the middle of this week," per Rapoport.