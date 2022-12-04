Kenneth Walker III Out for Seahawks After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Rams

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

During the third quarter, the team confirmed he wouldn't return. The 2022 second-round pick ran for 36 yards on three carries before exiting.

