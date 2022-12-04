NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 13 Early Slate

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The early afternoon games of Week 13 of the NFL season are in the books, and the playoff picture has come a little more into focus as a result.

In the NFC, a intra-division tie at 20 between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders made that conference's playoff picture a little more interesting near the bubble. If the season ended today, both would make it into the playoffs.

Another division clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears saw the Packers, who were at one point down 10-0, hang on to come back and win 28-19 to keep their playoff hopes (barely) alive.

The Minnesota Vikings could have clinched the NFC North title today with a win and a Detroit Lions loss or tie, and though Minnesota did its part with a 27-22 win over the New York Jets, the Lions destroyed the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 to thwart Minnesota's plans.

The Philadelphia Eagles can become the NFL's first team to clinch a playoff berth today, given that the Commanders tied, if the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks lose.

In the AFC, meanwhile, the Houston Texans have the undesirable distinction of being the first team this season to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The Ravens' lead in the AFC North was looking to be in jeopardy when they lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury, but behind backup Tyler Huntley, they hung on for a narrow 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Let's take a look at the AFC and NFC standings after the conclusion of the early slate of games. We'll update it after the afternoon games and after Sunday Night Football.

AFC Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2

2. Buffalo Bills, 9-3

3. Baltimore Ravens, 8-4

4. Tennessee Titans, 7-5

5. Miami Dolphins, 8-3

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4

7. New York Jets, 7-5

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5

9. New England Patriots, 6-6

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-7

11. Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7

13. Cleveland Browns, 4-7

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-8

15. Denver Broncos, 3-9

16. Houston Texans, 1-9-1

If the season ended today, the seven AFC playoff berths would go to the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Titans, Dolphins, Bengals and Jets. The Chargers would be on the outside looking in, with the Patriots and Steelers next in line.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 11-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 10-2

3. San Francisco 49ers, 7-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6

5. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3

6. New York Giants 7-4-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-5-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 6-5

9. Detroit Lions, 5-7

10. Green Bay Packers, 5-8

11. Atlanta Falcons 5-8

12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8

13. Carolina Panthers, 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints, 4-8

15. Los Angeles Rams, 3-8

16. Chicago Bears, 3-10

If the season ended today, the seven NFC playoff berths would go to the Eagles, Vikings, 49ers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders. The Seahawks are on the outside looking in, with the Lions and Packers on their heels.