Lamar Jackson 'Less Likely' to Play vs. Steelers with Injury, Is Week-to-Week

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likely won't play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week as he recovers from a knee injury.

"He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week-to-week," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "It's gonna be a weekly thing. So as the week goes on we'll see for this week. It's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible, and then after that it will become more and more likely."

The two-time Pro Bowler was forced to exit the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos because of a knee injury.

Because they were unable to agree to a long-term extension, Jackson's impending free agency has been a dominant theme for the Ravens throughout the 2022 season. For his part, the 25-year-old has continued to show why he's worthy of a deal making him one of NFL's highest-paid players.

Through 12 games, Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He remains a potent threat on the ground as well, running for 764 yards and three scores.

Nobody questioned his value before, but Jackson's knee injury was a reminder of how heliocentric the Ravens offense has become.

Baltimore earned a 10-9 victory over the Broncos after his exit but mustered only 285 yards of offense. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley finished 27-of-32 for 187 yards and one interception.

The Ravens (8-4) are locked in a tight battle with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) for the AFC North title, and they will face each other in the final week of the regular season. Losing Jackson for any stretch of time will deal a blow to their hopes of securing the division.