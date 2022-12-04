X

    England's 'Unbelievable' Jude Bellingham Wows Fans in World Cup 2022 Win vs. Senegal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    England's midfielder #08 Jordan Henderson (L) celebrates with England's midfielder #22 Jude Bellingham after he scored his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

    Some of the most exciting young talent in football has been on display at this year's World Cup. Jude Bellingham is on the short list.

    The England midfielder was transcendent during Sunday's 3-0 win over Senegal, notching an assist, playing a key role in all three goals (scored by Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka) and generally bossing the middle of the pitch.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ENGLAND IS OUT IN FRONT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿<br><br>Jordan Henderson finishes off a beautiful goal by England 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/1dCwKfgSH8">pic.twitter.com/1dCwKfgSH8</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    HARRY KANE MAKES IT TWO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿<br><br>England makes it 2-0 just before the half <a href="https://t.co/stTSKqH4uI">pic.twitter.com/stTSKqH4uI</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    TOO EASY FOR SAKA 🔥<br><br>England makes it 3-0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/EUlTRJHXLI">pic.twitter.com/EUlTRJHXLI</a>

    It's important to remember that Bellingham is just 19, and on Sunday he was the best player on the pitch—an impressive feat considering the staggering talent on display for England.

    Suffice to say, football Twitter was more than a little smitten with the youngster:

    SPORTbible @sportbible

    Jude Bellingham appreciation tweet.<br><br>The lad is unbelievable. <a href="https://t.co/voThqgLNoA">pic.twitter.com/voThqgLNoA</a>

    Sam Tighe @stighefootball

    Jude Bellingham is a gift from the heavens

    Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson

    What even is Jude Bellingham? 🤯<br><br>Just insane levels of drive and ability for a 19-year-old.

    Alan Shearer @alanshearer

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/BellinghamJude?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BellinghamJude</a> has been immense in that first half. What a talent he is. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGSEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGSEN</a>

    Football Ramble @FootballRamble

    Imagine being a box to box midfielder who can effortlessly carry the ball, break up the play and consistently pick out inch perfect passes.<br><br>Jude Bellingham, so good.

    Musa Okwonga @Okwonga

    Bellingham is advanced technology.

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    Goodness me, <a href="https://twitter.com/BellinghamJude?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BellinghamJude</a> is unbelievably good. He’s the leader in this team. His parents must be so proud. Love him.

    Phil McNulty @philmcnulty

    Borussia Dortmund's executives will be smiling and watching the fee for Jude Bellingham ticking over as fast as a taxi meter.

    Chunkz @Chunkz

    Jude Bellingham is realllly that guy 💫

    Matthew Stanger @MatthewStanger

    We all owe Birmingham an apology for laughing when they retired Bellingham’s number. They knew.

    The result was perhaps a bit harsh on Senegal, which played well for much of the first half and had a number of chances to take the early lead.

    But England held on, broke the dam and have now outscored their opponents 12-2 at this World Cup in four games with an impressive display of attacking efficiency. (While United States men's national team fans will be disappointed with Saturday's 3-1 loss against the Netherlands, they'll take some consolation from the fact that their young team held England to a scoreless draw.)

    That attacking prowess will be tested in the quarterfinals, however, against a France squad that has outscored its opponents 9-4 in four games and features the otherworldly Kylian Mbappe, who is already on five goals by himself.

    It's set up to be a brilliant showdown between two European rivals, as the Euro 2020 runners-up look to unseat the defending World Cup champions. The Three Lions haven't won the World Cup since 1966—it's only fitting that they'll have to go through the current holders to end that streak.

    It's a tall task, but having one of the world's most exciting young players in Bellingham leaves England with a real shot.

