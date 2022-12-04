X

    Rory McIlroy Explains Beef with LIV's Greg Norman After 'Brainwash' Accusation

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the DP World Tour Championship trophy during final round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on November 20,2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)
    RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images

    There has been no shortage of back-and-forth quips between PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman, and the former provided some insight into when the rift started.

    During an interview with Paul Kimmage of the Independent (h/t Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press), McIlroy said Norman's previous comments suggested he was "brainwashed by the PGA Tour" is when the beef began.

    That it came after Norman sent him an encouraging message after he lost a four-shot lead during the final round of the 2011 Masters made it that much worse in his eyes.

    "We've had this really nice back-and-forth, and he says that about me," McIlroy said.

    Ferguson noted that McIlroy and Tiger Woods have both said the only way for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to reach an agreement and perhaps come together is if Norman is no longer in his position.

    "I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left," McIlroy said while also adding there needs to be "an adult in the room."

    Rory McIlroy Explains Beef with LIV's Greg Norman After 'Brainwash' Accusation
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.