MLB Rumors: Braves' Dansby Swanson Eyed by Cubs, Phillies in MLB Free Agency

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

A pair of National League teams are reportedly looking to pry shortstop Dansby Swanson away from the Atlanta Braves in free agency.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are among the teams that have shown interest in Swanson.

The 28-year-old Swanson spent the past seven seasons with the Braves and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2022.

Appearing in all 162 games last season, Swanson slashed .277/.329/.447 and hit 25 home runs, while also setting career highs with 96 RBI, 99 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

Additionally, Swanson enjoyed the best defensive season of his career and won his first Gold Glove Award at shortstop.

Swanson was originally selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2015 MLB draft before getting traded to Atlanta. His first several MLB seasons were inconsistent offensively, but he has improved significantly over the past few campaigns.

In 2021, Swanson hit .248, drove in 88 RBI and scored 78 runs, while also hitting a career-high 27 home runs after previously not hitting more than 17 long balls in a single season.

Swanson went on to hit two homers in the 2021 World Series, which the Braves won over the Houston Astros.

While it was initially unclear if Swanson would ever come close to living up to his status as a No. 1 overall pick, he has established himself as one of the premier shortstops in Major League Baseball in recent years, and he is part of a stacked class of free-agent shortstops.

Swanson, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa are all in line to receive huge contracts, and it is possible that all of them could be switching teams as well.

On the heels of a surprising run to the World Series, the Phillies are known to be big-time players in the shortstop market.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark reported this week that the Phillies are scheduled to meet with all of the top free-agent shortstops, and Morosi reported that they are favored to sign Turner.

Turner is widely regarded as the top available shortstop, but Swanson would be an ideal consolation prize for the Phillies, especially since signing him would simultaneously weaken a National League East rival in the Braves.

As for the Cubs, they are looking to become a playoff-contending team once again after missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, including going just 74-88 in 2022.

Nico Hoerner was a solid performer at shortstop for the Cubs last season, hitting .281 with 10 home runs, 55 RBI and 20 steals, but he could be moved to second base, which makes signing Swanson a legitimate possibility.

It isn't likely that merely signing Swanson would make the Cubs contenders again, but it would be a big step in the right direction and a sign that they are attempting to accelerate the rebuild.