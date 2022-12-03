Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Wants to Sign Giants Contract Amid Cowboys, Bills Buzz

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Some close to the situation reportedly believe that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to return to the New York Giants.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan said that in talking to people, he believes Beckham "wants to be a Giant" due to the "lure" of making the New York City area a home for his family and winning in a big market.

Raanan added that it is a matter of whether the Giants want to pay Beckham the type of money he desires, and Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports noted that a league executive called the G-Men "the longest of longshots" because of doubts that they will want to make a big financial commitment.

The 30-year-old veteran suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and while it has been a long road back, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that people close to the situation said OBJ has been completely cleared to return.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the team had a "good visit" with Beckham this week, but that was only the first of three known stops for the star receiver.

ESPN reported that Beckham was scheduled to meet with the Buffalo Bills on Friday and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, making the Giants, Bills and Cowboys the top candidates to sign him.

Beckham spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Giants after they made him the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he was spectacular out of the gates, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his first three seasons.

OBJ also finished with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of those seasons, but injuries slowed him considerably over the next two years, and he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

When the relationship between Beckham and the Browns deteriorated, he was waived last season, and the Rams signed him, which turned out to be a huge move for their Super Bowl run.

In eight regular-season games for the Rams, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He raised his level of play even more during the playoffs with 21 grabs for 288 yards and two scores in four games.

The Giants, Bills and Cowboys are all playoff teams currently, and Beckham could provide any of their offenses with a huge boost down the stretch if he is indeed healthy enough to play.

It can be argued that the Giants have the most glaring need at wide receiver among those teams since Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson are both injured, Kadarius Toney was traded and Kenny Golladay was a non-factor.

The Bills and Cowboys could use complementary receivers, but with Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb, respectively, they can win with or without OBJ.

If Beckham does indeed have a desire to go back to New York, the Giants would be wise to take advantage of that and give quarterback Daniel Jones a much-needed top weapon in the passing game.