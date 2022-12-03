X

    MLB Rumors: Jameson Taillon Has 'Huge Market'; Mets, Rangers Showing Interest

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are reportedly among the "many" teams pursuing free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Taillon will get an "extremely good deal" in what's been a player-friendly market thus far.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.