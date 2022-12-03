MLB Rumors: Jameson Taillon Has 'Huge Market'; Mets, Rangers Showing Interest

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are reportedly among the "many" teams pursuing free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Taillon will get an "extremely good deal" in what's been a player-friendly market thus far.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

