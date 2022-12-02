Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked for Role in South Korea's Goal vs. Portugal at World Cup

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in creating a goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss to South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The problem for Ronaldo was that his header off a corner kick helped South Korea equalize through Kim Young-Gwon.

Ronaldo was mocked for his inclusion in the goal concession because he actually got his head on the ball to create this goal, unlike the one he tried to claim against Uruguay that was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo's error on the South Korea equalizer allowed the Asian side to get back into the game. South Korea scored a late game-winner to advance to the knockout round and end Uruguay's chances of advancing.

Ronaldo was on the field for 65 minutes in the defeat. He was not effective in the final third and his best opportunity resulted in a shot that soared past the South Korea goal.

Ronaldo finished the group stage with a single goal, which came from the penalty spot in the group opener against Ghana. He has not scored from open play in his last six appearances for Portugal.

Portugal netted five goals in Group H after Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana. Bruno Fernandes had a brace against Uruguay. João Félix, Rafael Leão and Ricardo Horta all scored for the Group H winner as well.

Despite the loss, Portugal still advanced through to the knockout round as the Group H winner. Portugal will face the Group G runner-up, which will likely be Switzerland or Serbia, in the round of 16 on Tuesday.