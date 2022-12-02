X

    Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked for Role in South Korea's Goal vs. Portugal at World Cup

    Joe TanseyDecember 2, 2022

    Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
    JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in creating a goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss to South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

    The problem for Ronaldo was that his header off a corner kick helped South Korea equalize through Kim Young-Gwon.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THERE'S THE EQUALIZER 🇰🇷<br><br>South Korea keeps its knockout stage hopes alive! <a href="https://t.co/fs13oFNWVM">pic.twitter.com/fs13oFNWVM</a>

    Ronaldo was mocked for his inclusion in the goal concession because he actually got his head on the ball to create this goal, unlike the one he tried to claim against Uruguay that was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Ronaldo got a touch on this one😬 <a href="https://t.co/YUmmaL40mF">pic.twitter.com/YUmmaL40mF</a>

    WhoScored.com @WhoScored

    🥴 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed as many errors leading to an opposition goal as he has scored goals (1) at the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/L0gP5Rfe53">pic.twitter.com/L0gP5Rfe53</a>

    Cav¹⁰ @MessiCav10i

    Assist 2022 World Cup <br><br>🇦🇷Messi: 1 (to Enzo 🇦🇷)<br>🇵🇹Ronaldo: 1 (to Kim 🇰🇷) <br><br>🔥🔥

    🇺🇸Tactical Manager🇧🇷 @ManagerTactical

    Ronaldo 🇵🇹 is gonna claim he got that assist for the South Korea 🇰🇷 goal.

    Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl

    Ronaldo assisted but for South Korea 😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/FPJknyD9WL">pic.twitter.com/FPJknyD9WL</a>

    FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live

    Ronaldo’s first assist in the World Cup 🔥🐐 <a href="https://t.co/QoDXydeILL">pic.twitter.com/QoDXydeILL</a>

    Ronaldo's error on the South Korea equalizer allowed the Asian side to get back into the game. South Korea scored a late game-winner to advance to the knockout round and end Uruguay's chances of advancing.

    Floo ⚡ @wonderflooo

    Uruguay got eliminated cause of Ronaldo's assist for the first South Korean goal fr 😭💀 <a href="https://t.co/f8MppIGuhS">pic.twitter.com/f8MppIGuhS</a>

    Ronaldo was on the field for 65 minutes in the defeat. He was not effective in the final third and his best opportunity resulted in a shot that soared past the South Korea goal.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    What a chance for Ronaldo! <br><br>Portugal is knocking 👀 <a href="https://t.co/GEv9H4UW7b">pic.twitter.com/GEv9H4UW7b</a>

    Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl

    1 error leading to goal✔️<br>1 miss in open bar✔️<br><br>Ronaldo on fire <a href="https://t.co/DpJu3IrtlR">pic.twitter.com/DpJu3IrtlR</a>

    WhoScored.com @WhoScored

    🥴 Cristiano Ronaldo's WS Rating (5.11) from today is the 5th worse of outfield players at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a><br>🙃 Those 4 were defenders for Costa Rica (x2), Wales and Ghana...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Eu5Ba1dgHs">pic.twitter.com/Eu5Ba1dgHs</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Portugal 🇵🇹 are gonna win the group, Ronaldo still does not want to be subbed out. <a href="https://t.co/a5Cd9ynJMN">pic.twitter.com/a5Cd9ynJMN</a>

    Ronaldo finished the group stage with a single goal, which came from the penalty spot in the group opener against Ghana. He has not scored from open play in his last six appearances for Portugal.

    Matchday365 @Matchday365

    Cristiano Ronaldo's past six games for Portugal:<br><br>‣ 0 non-penalty goals<br>‣ 6 big chances missed<br><br>Liability? 😶 <a href="https://t.co/phgA9X0IGh">pic.twitter.com/phgA9X0IGh</a>

    Portugal netted five goals in Group H after Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana. Bruno Fernandes had a brace against Uruguay. João Félix, Rafael Leão and Ricardo Horta all scored for the Group H winner as well.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Portugal's last 5 goals have been scored by players other than Ronaldo 🇵🇹<br><br>Do they finally have the depth to go all the way? 👀 <a href="https://t.co/tJtMFD2ZCs">pic.twitter.com/tJtMFD2ZCs</a>

    Thechoco_tribe 💙🇦🇷 @Debbybruno3

    Remove Messi’s goals and assist and Argentina are out of the World Cup<br><br>Remove Ronaldo’s penalty and Portugal would still have advanced <br><br>Messi is called the GOAT for a reason

    BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku

    Ronaldo fans really said he was the one carrying Portugal. That fanbase should never mention anything football AGAIN tbh! 💀💀💀 <a href="https://t.co/pxF8Yp4OnJ">https://t.co/pxF8Yp4OnJ</a>

    Despite the loss, Portugal still advanced through to the knockout round as the Group H winner. Portugal will face the Group G runner-up, which will likely be Switzerland or Serbia, in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

