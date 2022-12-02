Josh Allen Wows NFL Twitter as Bills Blow Out Patriots

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The AFC East monkey is off the Buffalo Bills' back.

Entering Thursday's showdown with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Bills were 0-2 against divisional foes and 8-1 against the rest of the NFL. But Josh Allen was not about to let his team lose three in a row in the division and led the visitors to a commanding 24-10 victory.

Buffalo is in first place in the AFC East as a result at 9-3, while the Patriots fell to 6-6 and are the only team in the division that is not above .500.

Allen was in full control throughout and finished 22-of-33 passing for 223 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. NFL Twitter had nothing but praise for the star quarterback, especially after he dazzled on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Allen is "certainly an MVP candidate" in the lead-up to the contest, and the Bills quarterback wasted no time looking the part with two touchdown passes in the first half.

The first one came on a perfect strike to Stefon Diggs in the corner of the end zone, but it was the second one that turned heads. He scrambled out of the pocket, shook a defender off him and jumped in the air to avoid going out of bounds while unleashing a highlight throw to Davis.

Allen's first half also included an incredibly placed deep ball right in the bucket for another touchdown to Diggs, but it was called back for holding.

While New England was technically within striking distance for much of the game, it felt decided during the entire second half. Devin Singletary's touchdown run in the fourth quarter all but ended it, and the Bills are starting to look like Super Bowl contenders with three straight wins.

They will look to keep that streak rolling and get some revenge on the New York Jets next time out.