    Josh Allen Wows NFL Twitter as Bills Blow Out Patriots

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 2, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a second quarter touchdown pass in front of linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. #30 of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Getty Images

    The AFC East monkey is off the Buffalo Bills' back.

    Entering Thursday's showdown with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Bills were 0-2 against divisional foes and 8-1 against the rest of the NFL. But Josh Allen was not about to let his team lose three in a row in the division and led the visitors to a commanding 24-10 victory.

    Buffalo is in first place in the AFC East as a result at 9-3, while the Patriots fell to 6-6 and are the only team in the division that is not above .500.

    Allen was in full control throughout and finished 22-of-33 passing for 223 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. NFL Twitter had nothing but praise for the star quarterback, especially after he dazzled on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JOSH ALLEN. WOW. 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>)<a href="https://t.co/H7uvuH44H0">pic.twitter.com/H7uvuH44H0</a>

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    LOL Josh Allen and Gabe Davis turned this into a <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a> TD <a href="https://t.co/aiRDUMFtyg">pic.twitter.com/aiRDUMFtyg</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Josh Allen was 0.3 yards from the sideline on this 8-yard TD pass, the 2nd-closest to the sideline on a completion in the NGS era.<br><br>Since 2016, there have been four completions with a release within a yard of the sideline; Allen has three of them.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNE</a> | Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/lUlVrKomPA">pic.twitter.com/lUlVrKomPA</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    😂😂😂😂😂😂<br><br>That’s actually funny. Watching Josh Allen on that play mad me laugh. Legit out loud chuckle. I mean a hardy one. <br><br>“If 0 ‘Fs’ to give” played quarteback he would play for the Bills and wear 17!

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    Josh Allen is impossible.

    Paul Ross @RealPaulRoss

    If Kevin Harlan was calling this game: JOSH ALLEN HAS SUCKED THE GRAVITY RIGHT OUT OF THE BUILDING

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    The Patriots did everything right on that Bills touchdown except for the fact that Josh Allen

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    That play by Josh Allen was sickening. I'm sick

    Jefe @JSpenceTheKing

    Josh Allen doesn’t follow the laws of physics and he doesn’t follow the rules of QB Dos and Don’ts

    Kristen Kimmick @Kimmick86

    Pats fan behind me just screamed “JOSH ALLEN IS A NIGHTMARE”. It gave me all the warm fuzzies 🥰

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Josh Allen is GUARANTEED to do something to make your jaw it the floor every game.

    Chuck Harris @chuckh3

    Josh Allen is a damn wizard

    M.G. @MarcasG

    I know that doesn't count but Josh Allen is just showing up the Patriots defense right now.

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Allen is "certainly an MVP candidate" in the lead-up to the contest, and the Bills quarterback wasted no time looking the part with two touchdown passes in the first half.

    The first one came on a perfect strike to Stefon Diggs in the corner of the end zone, but it was the second one that turned heads. He scrambled out of the pocket, shook a defender off him and jumped in the air to avoid going out of bounds while unleashing a highlight throw to Davis.

    Allen's first half also included an incredibly placed deep ball right in the bucket for another touchdown to Diggs, but it was called back for holding.

    While New England was technically within striking distance for much of the game, it felt decided during the entire second half. Devin Singletary's touchdown run in the fourth quarter all but ended it, and the Bills are starting to look like Super Bowl contenders with three straight wins.

    They will look to keep that streak rolling and get some revenge on the New York Jets next time out.

