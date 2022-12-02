Cowboys' Dak Prescott Addresses Jerry Jones Photo After LeBron James' Comments

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked on Thursday about a photo that surfaced showing team owner Jerry Jones, at the age of 14, in a crowd of white students attempting to block six Black students from entering and attending North Little Rock High School in 1957.

"I don't have much to say," Prescott told reporters, in part. "Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another. Regardless of race, from the times we've come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we've had, that’s who I am, that's how I think. Optimistic. A guy who is completely biracial, Black and white. It's easy for me to speak on race on one side or the other."

Earlier in November, The Washington Post's David Maraniss and Sally Jenkins profiled Jones and noted his presence when the North Little Rock Six attempted to desegregate the Arkansas school in a greater examination of his tenure as an owner and his poor record of hiring Black coaches.

The photo became a major headline on Thursday, when LeBron James questioned why the media focused heavily on Kyrie Irving amplifying an antisemitic film on social media but seemed to quickly move on from the photo of Jones.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," he said. "But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that."

He continued:

"I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker. It's asked about every single day.

"But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo—and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it—but it seems like it's just been buried under, like, 'Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.' And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys."

Jones told reporters after the Maraniss and Jenkins story broke that he didn't realize the scope of what was happening at North Little Rock High School back in 1957.

"I didn't know at the time the monumental event that was going on, and I'm sure glad that we're a long way from that," the 80-year-old said. "I am. That would remind me just to continue to do everything we can to not have those kinds of things happen."

Jones added that he was there to see what was going on, not participate in blocking the Black students from entering the school.

"We didn't have all of the last 70 years of reference and all the things that were going, so you didn't have a reference point there," he said. "Still, I've got a habit of sticking this nose in the right place at the wrong time."