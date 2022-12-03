UFC on ESPN 42: Thompson vs. Holland Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Louis Grasse/PxImages

The UFC heads to Orlando for the final UFC on ESPN card of 2022 as Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson takes on Kevin Holland in the main event.

A former two-time welterweight championship challenger, Thompson makes his return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year. He is riding a two-fight skid and desperately could use a win at this late stage of his career.

Holland is also coming off a loss in his last fight, and a win over the No. 6-ranked fighter in the welterweight division would do wonders for his hopes to ascend to title contention.

Here's a look at the full slate and a preview of the top fights scheduled for Saturday night.