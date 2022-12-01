Bills' Von Miller Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills placed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as he recovers from lateral meniscus damage in his knee.

Jones will miss a minimum of four games with the injury designation.

"We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is," general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Thursday. "We don't want to rush him back. This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run."

Miller had said Tuesday during his The VonCast podcast that he was hoping to only be shelved for a short time.

"I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed," he noted. "But I do feel like I can, you know, play through that, so I'm just gonna wait a little bit, and let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days and, hopefully, right before the Jets game I will be back."

The Bills decided to play it safer than that, however.

Miller, 33, has been a key player for the Bills this season. Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "Miller leads the Bills in sacks (eight), pass-rush win rate (23.7 percent) and pressure percentage (14.6 percent)."

He's also third in the NFL in pressures (38), trailing only the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (46) and the New England Patriots' Matthew Judon (39).

The Bills will miss him for a key stretch that sees them face the New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night, followed by the New York Jets (7-4), Miami Dolphins (8-3) and Chicago Bears (3-9). The earliest he could return is a Week 17 matchup with the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals.

That stretch very likely will determine the AFC East winner and Buffalo's potential playoff seed in the process. The 8-3 Bills are second in the division after losing to Miami earlier in the season, setting up a crucial rematch in three weeks.