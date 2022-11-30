Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time.

"Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment," Rodgers said.

The Packers fell to 4-8 with Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and are three games behind the Washington Commanders for the final playoff spot. Rodgers is also dealing with rib and thumb injuries that prevented him from practicing on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Even with the injuries, Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that he plans to play this week against the Chicago Bears:

On the other hand, the injury and the poor record could be an opportunity for the Packers to see more from Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has made just one start in three seasons.

Love has played in three games this season and impressed late in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, totaling 113 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-9 passing.

The 24-year-old has one more year remaining of his rookie contract, but the Packers will need to make a decision in the offseason whether to pick up his fifth-year option. Otherwise, he can leave in free agency after the 2023 season.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million extension last year after winning his second straight MVP award, although he has struggled more this season. The 38-year-old has just 21 passing touchdowns with nine interceptions after throwing 37 touchdown passes with just four picks a year ago. His 92.9 passer rating is the second-worst of his 15 years as a starter.

If the veteran can't turn things around against the Bears, the Week 14 bye could offer an opportunity for the Packers to make a switch at quarterback.