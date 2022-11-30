Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Patrick Peterson is not a fan of Kyler Murray.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback and former Arizona Cardinal ripped Murray on his All Things Covered podcast Wednesday:

Both Peterson and his co-host, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, agreed that they feel head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona's struggles amid a 4-8 start to the season.

That part of the discussion was, in part, a response to Murray's recent comments after a 4th-and-1 interception in the second quarter. He said that "schematically" the team was "kinda f--ked" on the play.

That quote was interpreted by some to be a dig at Kingsbury, though a closer examination of the play suggests that the Los Angeles Chargers actually defended the play pretty perfectly, which may have been what Murray meant with his comments.

Kingsbury also further elaborated on the play:

Murray also downplayed any potential issues between himself and the head coach.

"I think the whole thing from this whole season has just been kinda not the way anyone's wanted it or envisioned it go, but between me and him, no, we're good," he told reporters when asked if there was tension between himself and Kingsbury.

That jibed with a recent report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Nonetheless, questions about Murray's leadership—or lack thereof—have surfaced in the past:

Peterson's comments that Murray only cares about himself would suggest he didn't think much of Murray as a leader while the two were teammates in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

It's also possible that Murray has matured in the last two years, though it's hard to ignore the pattern of people close to the NFL game questioning his leadership.