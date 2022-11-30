X

    Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

    Patrick Peterson is not a fan of Kyler Murray.

    The Minnesota Vikings cornerback and former Arizona Cardinal ripped Murray on his All Things Covered podcast Wednesday:

    All Things Covered @ATCoveredPod

    "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray"<br><br>Patrick Peterson comments on what's going on with his former team the Cardinals, since they are always in the news. <br><br>Full discussion 👇<a href="https://t.co/imFgoT1fgs">https://t.co/imFgoT1fgs</a> <a href="https://t.co/1XYkBTJKzT">pic.twitter.com/1XYkBTJKzT</a>

    Both Peterson and his co-host, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, agreed that they feel head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona's struggles amid a 4-8 start to the season.

    That part of the discussion was, in part, a response to Murray's recent comments after a 4th-and-1 interception in the second quarter. He said that "schematically" the team was "kinda f--ked" on the play.

    That quote was interpreted by some to be a dig at Kingsbury, though a closer examination of the play suggests that the Los Angeles Chargers actually defended the play pretty perfectly, which may have been what Murray meant with his comments.

    Kingsbury also further elaborated on the play:

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    Kliff Kingsbury explained on Monday the fourth-and-1 play that caused quarterback Kyler Murray to drop a F-bomb on Sunday when describing, schematically, what went wrong in the play: <a href="https://t.co/kiScDVBytg">pic.twitter.com/kiScDVBytg</a>

    Murray also downplayed any potential issues between himself and the head coach.

    Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "I think the whole thing from this whole season has just been kinda not the way anyone's wanted it or envisioned it go, but between me and him, no, we're good," he told reporters when asked if there was tension between himself and Kingsbury.

    That jibed with a recent report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> QB-coach relationship has been tense. But my understanding is Kyler Murray &amp; coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the last two weeks talking through everything, planning how things will look &amp; focusing on communication. "A blessing in disguise" is how a source called it. <a href="https://t.co/gzNaEo9PEG">https://t.co/gzNaEo9PEG</a>

    Nonetheless, questions about Murray's leadership—or lack thereof—have surfaced in the past:

    Chris Mortensen @mortreport

    Where’s it headed?<br>Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB. <br>Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.<br>Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB.

    Jim Trotter @JimTrotter_NFL

    We talked Kyler Murray this morning. He has all the tools to be great, but he is not there yet. Will he get there? Much of that answer rests solely with him. 👇🏾 <a href="https://t.co/KaYCh47L91">pic.twitter.com/KaYCh47L91</a>

    Peterson's comments that Murray only cares about himself would suggest he didn't think much of Murray as a leader while the two were teammates in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

    It's also possible that Murray has matured in the last two years, though it's hard to ignore the pattern of people close to the NFL game questioning his leadership.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.