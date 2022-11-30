Eagles' A.J. Brown Says 'Majority' of Titans Fans 'Are Out to Get Me'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Time heals all wounds, but it might be a while before Tennessee Titans fans have fully moved on from the A.J. Brown trade.

"Oh, they hate me," the Philadelphia Eagles star told NFL Network's James Palmer ahead Sunday's Week 13 game against the Titans. "Part of it is my fault. I mean, some people still love me, but I think the majority of their fans are out to get me. It's a part of it, though."

Brown didn't have a clean separation from the Titans. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported in May that he "requested a trade and cut off all contact with the Titans" weeks before the 2022 NFL draft.

That was bound to rub some Titans fans the wrong way.

Brown's penchant for relitigating the situation or outright trolling his old team hasn't helped matters.

Sunday's clash is in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, so the 2020 Pro Bowler won't have to experience a hostile atmosphere when he lines up against his former teammates. Those Titans fans in attendance probably won't be shy about giving him a piece of their minds, though.