    Eagles' A.J. Brown Says 'Majority' of Titans Fans 'Are Out to Get Me'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Time heals all wounds, but it might be a while before Tennessee Titans fans have fully moved on from the A.J. Brown trade.

    "Oh, they hate me," the Philadelphia Eagles star told NFL Network's James Palmer ahead Sunday's Week 13 game against the Titans. "Part of it is my fault. I mean, some people still love me, but I think the majority of their fans are out to get me. It's a part of it, though."

    Brown didn't have a clean separation from the Titans. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported in May that he "requested a trade and cut off all contact with the Titans" weeks before the 2022 NFL draft.

    That was bound to rub some Titans fans the wrong way.

    Brown's penchant for relitigating the situation or outright trolling his old team hasn't helped matters.

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    “Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds.” <br><br>AJ Brown seemingly calls out the Titans after Deebo's extension news <a href="https://t.co/0bdWBDUsvz">https://t.co/0bdWBDUsvz</a>

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Says 'Majority' of Titans Fans 'Are Out to Get Me'
    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    For the love of God , I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person 🕺

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    AJ Brown trolling his old team 🤣💀 <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a> <a href="https://t.co/nWdCjZC49t">pic.twitter.com/nWdCjZC49t</a>

    Sunday's clash is in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, so the 2020 Pro Bowler won't have to experience a hostile atmosphere when he lines up against his former teammates. Those Titans fans in attendance probably won't be shy about giving him a piece of their minds, though.

