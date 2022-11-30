Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America.

SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.

Vick said the following about his role in the series and why it is meaningful for him to be part of it:

"I'm excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African-American quarterback drafted No. 1. I know that was a big step for us in society. I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it's because of the people that came before us. And now, I'm thankful for the dual-threat concept that has changed the game for the better."

As Vick mentioned, he was the first Black quarterback to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft when the Atlanta Falcons took him out of Virginia Tech in 2001. He went on to have a historic 13-year NFL career with the Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick helped change the perception of the quarterback position, which is evident in today's NFL. Many of the league's top quarterbacks are Black, including Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, among others.

In addition to Vick providing his own perspective throughout the docuseries, he will speak to others who have been paramount in the rise of the Black quarterback.

Mahomes, who is a one-time NFL MVP, one-time Super Bowl champion and MVP and arguably the face of the NFL, is among them, as is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Vick will also speak with former Carolina Panthers quarterback and NFL MVP Cam Newton; Doug Williams, who was the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl as a member of the Washington Commanders; and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy, who was the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl.

With Vick leading the conversation, the docuseries aims to provide viewers with the history of Black quarterbacks, as well as "a glimpse into where the game and the country are going."