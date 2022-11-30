X

    Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos reacts during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers.

    And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy.

    "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not where we wanted to be at this time in the season. None of us thought it was going to be like that, and that responsibility is fully on me. I want to be the one that can do everything to help this football team. Because we as a group have to come together and try to find a way to win a football game. We can't play the way that we played yesterday and expect to win a football game. It starts with me from the preparation."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

