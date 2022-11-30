Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers.

And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy.

"Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not where we wanted to be at this time in the season. None of us thought it was going to be like that, and that responsibility is fully on me. I want to be the one that can do everything to help this football team. Because we as a group have to come together and try to find a way to win a football game. We can't play the way that we played yesterday and expect to win a football game. It starts with me from the preparation."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.