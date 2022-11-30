Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13

6 of 8

The Minnesota Vikings have excelled despite having one of the more glaring weaknesses of any Super Bowl contender. They are allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL, an issue that could end up costing them dearly in January.

Despite having the same troubles last year—Minnesota allowed 252.9 passing yards per game, the fifth-most in the league—the organization didn't make any major changes in the secondary. The decision seems to be regrettable after the Vikings regressed and now concede 276.1 yards through the air.

Starting cornerback Patrick Peterson was once one of the best at his position, but he's struggled in coverage during his 12th season. The 32-year-old has allowed 33 completions on 56 targets, giving up 431 yards and four touchdowns.

Cameron Dantzler, who spent a chunk of 2021 in former head coach Mike Zimmer's doghouse, hasn't fared much better. Opposing quarterbacks feasted on the starter, torching the third-year veteran for a 77.8 percent completion rate before a Week 9 ankle injury landed him on injured reserve.

Nickel Chandon Sullivan might be the most vulnerable corner on the roster. He has given up 30 completions on 39 targets for 403 yards and a score.

While the Vikings have a reliable veteran safety in Harrison Smith, he's now well on the wrong side of 30 and isn't the same player he was in years past. That decline is reflected in his Pro Football Focus grade, which has fallen to a 61.1 after being no lower than 74.3 between 2014 and 2021.

The Vikings must focus on shoring up this area during the offseason, but there is little they can do now other than hope they avoid a postseason opponent that can masterfully exploit this secondary and eliminate them.