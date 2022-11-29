Report: NBA Ref Tony Brothers Was Forced to Miss 1 Game for Spencer Dinwiddie Remarks

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The NBA reportedly sat referee Tony Brothers for one game earlier this month for calling Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a "b---h ass motherf--ker" during a Nov. 4 game against the Toronto Raptors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the league did not announce the decision because it was not a formal suspension.

