Tiger Woods Says Greg Norman 'Has to Go' to Repair PGA Tour, LIV Golf Relationship

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tiger Woods says there will be no detente between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf as long as Greg Norman remains in the picture as the breakaway tour's chief executive.

Woods told reporters Tuesday that Norman "has to go" before the competing tours can rebuild any sort of relationship:

Norman has been the face of LIV Golf since its inception in October 2021, and diplomacy hasn't been high on the 67-year-old's list of priorities.

In a June interview with the Washington Post's Kent Babb in June, Norman described the PGA as "monopolists." He explained further to ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Nov. 2 how the PGA Tour "created this angst" among LIV golfers who received indefinite bans from the tour after signing with LIV.

"We've tried on many angles, many fronts through many institutions," he said of trying to sit down with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. "We've sat down, and I've personally spoken to some of the highest institutions out there. Like I said, it's very, very disappointing, this vitriol and this ill-will feeling."

Norman had said in September that LIV had "no interest" for the time being in extending an olive branch to the PGA Tour.

Based on those comments, it's not hard to see why Woods believes the two-time major champion needs to exit the picture.

The situation may resolve itself on that front.

As LIV Golf grows, replacing Norman with a more seasoned executive who might for example have the expertise necessary to line up media rights and sponsorship deals.

Rumors about his future have already emerged, with the Telegraph's James Corrigan reporting on Nov. 10 that LIV had discussed bringing in TaylorMade CEO Mark King for the same role, with Norman taking another title.

LIV managing director Majed Al-Sorour refuted the report.

"Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false," he said, per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated.