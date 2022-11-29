Fans Call for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead to Pacers

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Los Angeles Lakers fans are wondering whether it's time to shake up the roster's foundation after the team blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The Lakers had shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning five of their past six games, but their meltdown against the Pacers renewed calls for change. That includes calls to trade LeBron James, which would likely signal a full-scale rebuild in L.A.

Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to Monday's loss, which dropped the team's record to 7-12:

James recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes. He made just eight of his 22 shots from the field, including three of his 10 shots from three-point range.

"Everything has to go wrong in order for you to lose a game like that, and everything went wrong," the four-time NBA MVP told reporters. "And you got to tip your hat to Indiana. They kept fighting. They kept pushing."

Anthony Davis added 25 points and 13 boards, while Russell Westbrook chipped in 24 points and six assists off the bench. Austin Reaves (13 points) was the only other player to reach double figures in scoring for the Lakers.

"That falls on me," L.A. head coach Darvin Ham said about the poor offense in the fourth quarter leading to a stunning loss. "That falls on me. I'll take responsibility for that."

Andrew Nembhard was the hero for Indiana, knocking down a three-pointer as time expired to improve the team's record to 12-8.

Tyrese Haliburton (24 points and 14 assists), Bennedict Mathurin (23 points) and Myles Turner (15 points and 13 rebounds) led the Pacers' attack to help set the stage for Nembhard's game-winner.

It's unlikely the Lakers will blow up the roster in the short term, especially in James' case, since he signed a two-year, $97 million contract extension in the offseason.

The continued lackluster results suggest some smaller moves are needed if the team is going to threaten for the playoffs this season, though.

Next up for L.A. as it looks to bounce back from the shocking loss is a visit from the Portland Trail Blazers (11-9) on Wednesday night.