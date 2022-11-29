Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting QB After Steelers Loss, Says Jeff Saturday

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday announced Matt Ryan will remain the team's starting quarterback in the aftermath of Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Matt's gonna continue being the guy," Saturday told reporters.

Ryan completed 22 of his 34 throws for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Colts fell to 4-7-1. He also rushed for 22 yards and lost a fumble. Indianapolis' offense finished with just 290 total yards.

Lackluster quarterback play is a major reason the Colts are beginning to fade from the AFC playoff race.

Indianapolis acquired Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, from the Atlanta Falcons with hope he could solve the QB issues that have plagued the team since Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019.

After a stretch of mediocre play from the 37-year-old Boston College product, former Colts head coach Frank Reich announced the team would move forward with 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger as its starter for the remainder of the campaign.

After Saturday replaced Reich following a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, he placed Ryan back in the starting lineup.

Neither quarterback has delivered, as the Colts have thrown just 11 passing touchdowns in 12 games.

"It's frustrating. There's no doubt about it," Ryan told reporters. "... It's one thing one week, it's another thing another week, it's another thing another week, and that part has been frustrating for sure. I think all of us in the building feel that way and are disappointed with where we're at."

The Colts aren't eliminated from postseason contention, but their remaining schedule doesn't do them any favors.

They play three of their next four games on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3), Minnesota Vikings (9-2) and New York Giants (7-4). Their only home game during that stretch comes against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5).

Indy does wrap up the regular season with a highly winnable home clash with the Houston Texans (1-9-1), but it's going to take a herculean effort to remain in the playoff mix at that point.

If the Colts are going to put together a massive turnaround, it'll have to start with much better play from Ryan and the offense down the stretch.