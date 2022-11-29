NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 13

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, and teams are continuing to solidify their positions in the race for the postseason.

Here's a look into the playoff picture as we turn the page to Week 13 as well as some intriguing matchups to watch.

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 9-2

3. San Francisco 49es, 7-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6

5. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3

6. New York Giants, 7-4

7. Washington Commanders, 7-5

8. Seattle Seahawks, 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons, 5-7

10. Detroit Lions, 4-7

11. Green Bay Packers, 4-8

12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8

13. Carolina Panthers, 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints, 4-8

15. Los Angeles Rams, 3-8

16. Chicago Bears, 3-9

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2

2. Miami Dolphins, 8-3

3. Tennessee Titans, 7-4

4. Baltimore Ravens, 7-4

5. Buffalo Bills, 8-3

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4

7. New York Jets, 7-4

8. New England Patriots, 6-5

9. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5

10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-7

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7

13. Cleveland Browns, 4-7

14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-7

15. Denver Broncos, 3-8

16. Houston Texans, 1-9-1

Projected NFC Matchups

Bye: Philadelphia Eagles

(2) Minnesota Vikings vs. (7) Washington Commanders

(3) San Francisco 49ers vs. (6) New York Giants

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (5) Dallas Cowboys

Projected AFC Matchups

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs

(2) Miami Dolphins vs. (7) New York Jets

(3) Tennessee Titans vs. (6) Cincinnati Bengals

(4) Baltimore Ravens vs. (5) Buffalo Bills

Week 13 is riddled with interconference matchups that could have ramifications on the playoff picture. The most interesting game pits the hottest teams in the AFC and NFC against one another.

The Miami Dolphins will be riding a five-game winning streak into Sunday's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, who have won their last four. The Dolphins are in second place in the AFC thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buffalo Bills, who will face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

A win by Buffalo would put massive pressure on Miami to be victorious this week so it doesn't fall in the standings. However, that will be easier said than done against a San Francisco defense that has held its last four opponents under 20 points. The Dolphins have scored over 30 points in their last four outings, so this makes for the most intriguing game of the slate.

One of Miami's AFC East rivals is also in for a tantalizing matchup against an NFC powerhouse, as the New York Jets will visit the Minnesota Vikings. New York climbed back into the playoff picture with a magical performance by quarterback Mike White in a dominant win over the Chicago Bears, but things won't be as easy against the Vikings.

Minnesota bounced back from a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a 33-26 win over New England on Thanksgiving Day. The Vikings' tilt against the Jets pits a potent offense against one of the top defenses in the league, and it will be highlighted by a matchup between Minnesota star receiver Justin Jefferson and New York star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans, who will be looking to get back in the win column following a 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee's stout run defense will be tested by Philadelphia's rushing attack, which is led by dual-threat quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

A intradivision matchup worth watching will be the Washington Commanders' taking on the New York Giants. All four NFC East teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, so every win is crucial.

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Bengals in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has maintained its hold on the AFC, but Cincinnati is clicking at the right time with wins in five of its last six games.